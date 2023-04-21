Checking in on local James Beard nominated restaurants, bialys come to Reading Terminal

PHILADELPHIA -- Philly Chefs represent as James Beard finalists, top foodie list

The James Beard Awards for 2023 are coming up, around the same time as the release of U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Foodie Cities in the country.

Spoiler alert: Philadelphia makes a very good showing on both lists.

Six chefs and restaurants have made it to the final rounds of the James Beard Awards with winners announced during a ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.

Local chefs in the running for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic include Jesse Ito of Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Dionicio Jimenez of Cantina La Martina, and Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon of Kalaya.

Rittenhouse staple Friday Saturday Sunday is a contender for Outstanding Restaurant, and Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club is up for Emerging Chef. Ellen Yin, founder of High Street Hospitality Group, is a national nominee for Outstanding Restaurateur.

The restaurants represent a diversity of cuisines and chef backgrounds.

U.S. News Best Foodie Destinations in the USA

2023 James Beard Nominees

Royal Sushi & Izakaya | Facebook | Instagram

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cantina La Martina | | Instagram

Kalaya | Facebook | Instagram

4 W Palmer St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

High Street Hospitality

Friday Saturday Sunday | Instagram

Her Place Supper Club | Instagram

Kismet Bialys brings Bialys to Reading Terminal Market

The team behind Kismet Bagels is bringing something new to Reading Terminal Market.

Kismet Bialys are mostly savory recipes using the bagel dough but baking the bread instead of boiling.

The recipes include the Cheesy Buff featuring buffalo chicken dip and Cooper sharp cheese.

There is a pastrami, a bacon egg and cheese and the brand new s'more with a house made marshmallow.

The team launched the bagel business out of their Northern Liberties apartment three years ago and has grown to open two bagel shops and the bialy stand.

They are making over 25,000 bagels and bialys a week.

Kismet Bialys | Facebook | Instagram

Reading Terminal

1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Nutty Novelties and Nina's Jams will help you upgrade your PB &J

Nina McKissock has been jamming for 34 years.

Her father-in-law introduced her to the art of making jams and she turned it into a family tradition each summer.

Through the years, she has expanded the menu of hot pepper jams to include ingredients like orange rind, curry and habaneros.

She also makes fruit jams when blueberries and strawberries are in season.

You can find her jams as well as recipes from her fans on her website.

Caleb Mangum started Nutty Novelties at the Lansdale Farmers' Market.

Over the last decade, his business has grown to include an array of nut butters including almond, peanut, pistachio, cashew and walnuts.

The range of flavors include sweet options like dark chocolate almond butter, white chocolate walnut butter and cinnamon peanut butter.

There is a spicy habanero honey peanut butter and the classic peanut butter.

The nut butters are available at local markets and grocery stores or at the Popcorn Works in Telford, where everything is made.

Nina's Jams | Facebook | Instagram

Nutty Novelties | Facebook | Instagram

336 W Broad St, Telford, PA 18969 - Shared location with Popcorn Works

Philadelphia Ballet ends season with child-friendly comedy 'Coppélia'

Coppélia is a fun-for-the-family mystery that tells the story of a lonely doctor and the doll he seemingly brings to life.

Artistic Director Angel Corella says the ballet contains a lot of comedy and a lot of dolls.

And there's romance, too. The mechanical doll creates a rift in the relationship between a real-life couple, Swanilda and Franz.

The sorcerer doctor tries to steal Franz's heart to put in the doll. But Swanilda foils the plan by pretending to be the doll magically come to life.

Corella choreographed the ballet and calls it one of the most child-friendly ballets in the repertoire.

It's the final ballet in a season that's been dedicated to audiences, and getting them back to the theater post-pandemic.

Philadelphia Ballet: Angel Corella's Coppélia - May 11-14 | Facebook | Instagram

Academy of Music

240 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102

Spring back into shape with workout tips from Main Line Health

With spring finally here, why not get your exercise in by heading out?

Healthcare professionals know the benefits of getting moving again after the colder months and have information and exercises to help you get started safely.

Main Line Health | Facebook | Instagram

Opera Philadelphia to play Puccini's La bohme

Opera Philadelphia will transport audiences to 19th-century Paris with Puccini's La bohme.

"It's a La bohme like you've never seen it before," says Frank Luzi, Vice President of Opera Philadelphia. "We're going to do it a little differently this time around. We're going to do it in reverse order," he says.

The idea for this reboot came from director Yuval Sharon.

"Traditionally, you begin with young love and hope, and you end with tragedy," he explains.

By flipping the order of this opera, Luzi says it allows audiences to have "a fresh interpretation."

The four-act opera follows two couples.

"Mim and Rodolfo have this love at first sight story," says Kara Goodrich, a longtime Opera Philadelphia singer.

The second couple is Musetta and Marcello.

Goodrich describes them as "a very fiery couple."

The opera is by Giacomo Puccini and the music is all sung in Italian.

Opera Philadelphia presents La bohme April 28-May 7 at the Academy of Music.

Opera Philadelphia, Puccini's La bohme | Tickets

The Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

SHOW EXTRAS

The Philadelphia Theater Company is bringing Billie Holiday back to life, staging the Tony award-winning Broadway play, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, which recreates her final performance in Philadelphia.

Jeffrey Page, fresh off his revival of Broadway's 1776, is directing the play.

Philadelphia jazz giant, Laurin Talese, is making her theater debut as Lady Day, and the audience is seated on stage right along with her.

The play is an immersive experience with a fully functioning bar, giving audience members the feeling that they are in a jazz club watching Billie Holiday.

Philadelphia Theater Company: Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill | | Tickets | Facebook | Instagram

Through April 30

480 S Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

The Wilma Theater is staging the world premiere of Eternal Life Part 1, a story about a woman who wants to live forever and has a serious fear of death.

The production fast-forwards through her major life moments; from getting married to buying a home and having children.

Then she's offered an elixir, and the promise of eternal life cures her fear of death.

Princeton playwright Nathan Alan Davis wrote the story, poking fun at the absurdities of life, death, partnership, and parenting.

Wilma Theater: Eternal Life Part 1 | Tickets | Facebook | Instagram

Through April 30

265 S Broad Street (Broad & Spruce Streets), Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

The Masonic Temple is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. The public can join in the festivities with free guided tours first Sunday of May and June. Tour times are every 20 minutes, from 9:30-10:50 a.m. 1-3:20 p.m.

Masonic Temple | Facebook | Instagram

1 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107