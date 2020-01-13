Community & Events

Universal Technical Institute hosts Top Tech Challenge

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- High school students from across Pennsylvania and surrounding states put their auto skills to the test in Chester County on Saturday.

Universal Technical Institute in Exton hosted a Top Tech Challenge.

Two-person teams were tested on their knowledge of automotive tools, systems, and repair procedures.

Winners earned scholarships and even got to bring back tools valued at more than $5,000 to their high school automotive programs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschester countyeducationtechnology
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News