Former Delaware school administrator sentenced to 9 years in prison on child pornography charges

A former administrator at Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Delaware, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday.

Investigators say the man's five known victims don't appear to be school students or even Delaware residents.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A former administrator at Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Delaware, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday.

William Ushler, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in child pornography and four counts of sexual solicitation of a child.

He was first arrested and charged back in April 2022.

The investigation initially began when the Delaware Child Predator Task Force received a cyber tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report was initiated by Yahoo! Inc. and indicated that one of its email users had transmitted files possibly containing child pornography.

Ushler previously told investigators that Yahoo! had suspended his email account and that he had engaged in online chats with people who would send him images of naked females. Ushler also admitted he had sent similar images, including those depicting minors.

Investigators say Ushler's five known victims don't appear to be Tower Hill students or even Delaware residents.

At his sentencing, state officials advocated for Ushler to spend 15 years in prison. Instead, Ushler will spend nine years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

He will also be subjected to mandatory Tier II Sex Offender Registration after serving time in prison, officials say.

"Nothing matters more than protecting our kids," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "This is a significant sentence that should send a loud message to child predators: we will find you."