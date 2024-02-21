Montgomery County, Pa. sheriff's deputy arrested in New Jersey on child porn charges

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A sheriff's deputy from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania was arrested in New Jersey on child pornography charges.

James Christopher Buckley, 57, of Gilbertsville, is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child by possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip that revealed an unidentified person, subsequently identified as Buckley, allegedly possessed and distributed various images of child sexual abuse material via his iCloud account.

This occurred at Buckley's vacation residence located in Wildwood, New Jersey, the prosecutor's office said.

Buckley was arrested on Tuesday and is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department said Buckley has been suspended as a result of these charges.

"The conduct outlined in these charges is antithetical to the values and principles of our agency and an affront to the public's trust. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving and protecting the residents of Montgomery County," Sheriff Sean Kilkenny said in a statement.

To report a tip about child pornography, visit the Cyber Tipline page at MissingKids.org.