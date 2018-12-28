Police say a two-vehicle crash has left one person dead and two others injured in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.The crash happened after 5 p.m. Thursday on Youngs Road near Lawrence Station Road.According to police, 53-year-old Michael McCoy of Hamilton, New Jersey was driving east on Youngs Road when he crossed the median and hit a Lexus.McCoy was killed in the crash. His juvenile passenger and a female driver in the Lexus are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.The crash remains under investigation.------