1 dead, 2 injured in Hamilton Twp., Mercer County crash

1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County.

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police say a two-vehicle crash has left one person dead and two others injured in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

The crash happened after 5 p.m. Thursday on Youngs Road near Lawrence Station Road.

According to police, 53-year-old Michael McCoy of Hamilton, New Jersey was driving east on Youngs Road when he crossed the median and hit a Lexus.

McCoy was killed in the crash. His juvenile passenger and a female driver in the Lexus are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

