1 dead after car crashes into Bucks Co. senior rehabilitation center

Authorities say a car slammed into an outside wall of the administration building of the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center on the 300 block of Manor Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday.
The car caught fire after the crash.
One person in the vehicle was killed, authorities said. The victim has not been identified.
The fire was placed under control at 8:30 a.m.
The building was not evacuated and no other injuries have been reported.
According to its website, "Langhorne Gardens offers both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. (They) specialize in post-surgical care, including wound vac, TPN and bariatric care." It was acquired by Saber Healthcare in 2018.