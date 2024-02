One person in the SUV is in the hospital.

SOMERDALE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A one-car crash brought down power poles and sparked a gas leak at a restaurant in South Jersey.

The Action cam was outside the UMI Japanese Cuisine Restaurant on White Horse Pike in Somerdale at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

South Jersey Gas crews have since fixed the leak.

Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation