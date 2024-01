Investigators have not yet released details of what caused the crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A home is now seriously damaged after an SUV crashed into it in Strawberry Mansion.

The Action Cam was on the scene at the 2800 block of Diamond Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Thankfully, police say no one was hurt.

Investigators have not yet released details of what caused the crash.