1 dead, dozens hurt after tour bus, pickup truck collide

SUNBURY, Pa. --
Authorities say one person has died and nearly 40 others have been injured after a tour bus and a pickup truck collided on a central Pennsylvania highway.

News outlets report the crash occurred Friday afternoon on State Route 147 in Northumberland County.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg tweeted that it received 33 people from the crash. Hospital officials say the patients mostly had minor injuries. An additional six passengers were taken to a Danville hospital.

Steve Born, a spokesman for tour operator Globus, tells The Daily Item that the driver of the pickup truck was killed.

Born says the majority of the passengers on the tour bus were from Australia and New Zealand.

Passenger David Knight says the tour started in Niagara Falls and was headed south to Lancaster County.

