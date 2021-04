WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in West Deptford, New Jersey are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-295.The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-295 near exit 20. Investigators said it involved a FedEx truck and a Ford dump truck.One person was killed in the crash, authorities said. That person's identity has not yet been released.Three of the four southbound lanes were closed for the investigation.Drivers were advised to avoid the area due to traffic delays.