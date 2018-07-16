CRASH

1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

1 killed in fiery Talleyville crash. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

TALLEYVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --
One person was killed in a fiery crash in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near Widener University's School of Law at Concord Pike and Rocky Run Road in Talleyville.

Investigators say the driver lost control and slammed into a tree. The car burst into flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused the closure of Route 202 North at Silver Side Road.

Police are continuing to investigate.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newscrashaccidenttraffic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Woman survives for a week after crashing car off 200-foot cliff
1 dead following crash in Pedricktown
More crash
TRAFFIC
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
2 injured in Whitemarsh Township crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News