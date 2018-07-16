1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware

TALLEYVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --One person was killed in a fiery crash in New Castle County, Delaware.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near Widener University's School of Law at Concord Pike and Rocky Run Road in Talleyville.
Investigators say the driver lost control and slammed into a tree. The car burst into flames.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash caused the closure of Route 202 North at Silver Side Road.
Police are continuing to investigate.
