EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash in East Marlborough Township, Chester County.According to police, a driver lost control shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday and crashed on the 900 block of Baltimore Pike.The vehicle also caught fire.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.Baltimore Pike was shut down between Greenwood Road and Route 52 as investigators remained on the scene. It reopened around 6 a.m.