TRAFFIC

10 injured in chain-reaction tractor-trailer crash in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Ten people were injured, one critically, in a chain-reaction crash that snarled traffic for hours Wednesday on Route 1 in Edison.

EDISON, N.J. --
Ten people were injured, one critically, in a chain-reaction crash that snarled traffic for hours Wednesday on Route 1 in Edison, New Jersey.

Investigators said a tractor-trailer appeared to have run a red light in the southbound lane of Route 1 and struck multiple vehicles as they sat in rush hour traffic before stopping.

One person in a car suffered a serious injury and was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. Nine others involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Officials had earlier reported one person had died but later said that information was incorrect.

The truck, operated by a company called Racing Transport, plowed through at least eight vehicles before stopping. The driver was transported to the hospital, where he faced questions from Edison police.



A minivan with a a mother and two teenager daughters inside sustained the most damage; first responders used the Jaws of Life to rescue them. The girls sustained minor injuries, but their mother, Victoria Castignetti, remains in critical condition.

"From the information I got from my daughters, my wife said, 'Oh my God,' and that was it. It was all chaos after that," said Victoria's husband Paul Castignetti. "She has bleeding on the brain, a couple of rib fractures. That's really all I know so far."

The accident happened at the height of rush hour on Route 1.

"We were all stopped at the red light, and this tractor-trailer just didn't stop," said 19-year-old Austin Brooks, a passenger in one of the damaged cars. "It was just a domino effect of cars, you know, spinning around, and next thing I know, I get hit really hard from behind, and then we spin out, and next thing I realize I'm facing the median."

The investigation is is continuing.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashcrashtraffictraffic accidentn.j. newsaccidentEdison
Related
7 injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars in NJ
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County
More News