2 critical in Bensalem tanker fire, ramps to I-95 closed

Tanker crash on I-95 ramp in Bensalem. Rick Williams and Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on February 7, 2019.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Officials say it will take hours to clean up from the aftermath of a tanker truck crash and fire in Bucks County that critically injured two people and caused major traffic delays on I-95.

"It'll be hours for sure. I would love to say it will be cleaned up by the afternoon rush, but you just never know," Fred Harran, Bensalem Public Safety Director, said during a live phone interview on Action News at Noon.

The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. Thursday on the Woodhaven Road ramp to I-95 in Bensalem Township.

According to Bensalem Township police, two people were removed from the tanker, the driver and passenger, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Bensalem police had local schools cancel outdoor recess so children would not breathe in the fumes from the fire.

The fire was placed under control around 11:50 a.m, but both southbound and northbound ramps to I-95 remain closed.

Harran says crews will need to clean up the debris and spilled fuel before the ramps can reopen.

"The Woodhaven ramp area will be closed for hours. I-95 remains open, but obviously there are a lot of traffic issues in that area," Harran said.



The Philadelphia Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police Trevose and fire crews from Bucks County joined Bensalem police on the scene.
Tanker fire causing major delays on I-95 in Bensalem on February 7, 2019.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional injuries have been reported.

----
