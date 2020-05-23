Man, woman injured in Winslow Township ATV crash

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man and woman were seriously injured in an ATV accident in Winslow Township, Camden County.Authorities said the victims were riding around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when they lost control of the ATV at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Union Avenue.The vehicle slammed into a trailer; both were ejected from the ATV.Police said the man was found unconscious and the woman suffered several fractures.They were taken to Cooper University Hospital.There is no word on what caused them to lose control of the ATV.