Traffic

Man, woman injured in Winslow Township ATV crash

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man and woman were seriously injured in an ATV accident in Winslow Township, Camden County.

Authorities said the victims were riding around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when they lost control of the ATV at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Union Avenue.


The vehicle slammed into a trailer; both were ejected from the ATV.

Police said the man was found unconscious and the woman suffered several fractures.


They were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

There is no word on what caused them to lose control of the ATV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwinslowatvaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf anticipates Philly area to be in yellow phase on June 5
NJ outdoor gathering limit raised to 25 people ahead of holiday
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Faith leaders decide whether to reopen after Trump announcement
AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers
Illegal electrical hookup likely caused Point Breeze fire: Officials
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Skittles ditches the rainbow to celebrate Pride Month
Local businesses react after yellow phase target date announced
Houses of worship get presidential green light to reopen amid COVID-19
Shoregoers hit the boardwalk amid new normal
Mayfair students win national student voter registration challenge
More TOP STORIES News