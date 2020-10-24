crash

Man, woman killed in fiery crash in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a fiery crash in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:26 a.m. Saturday on Belmont Avenue near Belmont Mansion Drive.

Police said a driver lost control and slammed into a tree. The vehicle burst into flames.

Medics arrived and found two victims, a male and a female.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities closed Belmont Avenue as they began their investigation into what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
