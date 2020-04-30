6-vehicle pileup on I-95 near Betsy Ross Bridge, injuries reported

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle pileup on I-95 in Philadelphia near the Betsy Ross Bridge.The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Bridesburg.Pennsylvania State Police said at least six vehicles were involved in the crash.The crash caused major delays on I-95.By 6:30 a.m., the vehicles were moved to the side of the roadway and traffic was getting by the scene.