TRAFFIC

A push for electric scooters in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

A push for electric scooters in Philadelphia. Maggie Kent has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Will electronic scooters fit into the transportation future of Philadelphia?

Representatives of Lime, Spin and Bird electronic scooter companies testified in front of city council on Wednesday to advocate for an e-scooter pilot program.

Supporters of the plan cite clean energy options and a reduction in vehicle emissions as an environmental advantage to such a program.

Advocates say dock-less e-scooters open up transportation options to low-income sections of the city with less access to public transit.

"About 30% of the rides are people getting out of cars and on to scooters and by means reducing pollution," says Shari Shapiro of Lime Scooters.

Those who oppose the idea say that a large number of scooters on city streets pose dangers. Scooters would hypothetically be driven in bike lanes and contend with vehicles.

"Some of the data suggests that they would be significantly more dangerous than biking or even riding a motorcycle," says Christopher Puchalsky of the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure & Sustainability of Philadelphia.

Tim Allen lives in Rockville, Maryland, a town with an already established dock-less scooter program. He expressed concern about pedestrian safety, saying, "I've personally seen four or five pedestrians wiped out by a scooter on the sidewalk."

Philadelphia City Council members' hands are tied when it comes to this issue.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania state representatives introduced a house bill to legalize the use of electronic scooters across the state.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphiladelphia newsscootertransportationCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
School bus accident blocks SEPTA trolley in West Philly
Cement mixer and FedEx truck collide in Delaware County
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
3 flee after illegal turn leads to crash in North Philly
More Traffic
Top Stories
Driver carjacked at gunpoint; child inside located, car still missing
Atlantic City Rail Line to resume service on May 24
Did cult involvement play a role in Morrisville murders?
Eagles not placing franchise tag on Nick Foles
Family believes Bucks Co. murders sparked by cult influences
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Pizza deliveryman from Ardmore killed in "setup" robbery
Police warn that crooks are targeting vehicles for tools
Show More
Cousin and friend of victim in pizza delivery homicide speak out
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Family files lawsuit after fatal police shooting in Tacony
READ: Cohen's full testimony
D.A.: Man facing criminal charges in death of bicyclist in Center City
More News