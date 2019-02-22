JERSEY CITY, N.J. --Newly released video shows an alleged drunk driver going out of control and onto a sidewalk in New Jersey, narrowly missing a man.
The incident happened the night of Feb. 9 in Jersey City.
In the video obtained by WABC-TV, a Ford Taurus is seen veering off Ocean Avenue.
The car then jumps onto the sidewalk and almost hits a man.
It then mows down a light pole and goes across a street into a heap of destruction.
"It sounded like an explosion, like two trucks had collided," said witness Roxy Mumford.
After the crash there was confusion and disbelief.
"It was like a war zone," said Mumford. "Everything was knocked over."
Police identify the driver as 47-year-old John Wilson. They say he was driving drunk when he lost control of the car.
Wilson faces multiple charges.
There were no reported injuries.
