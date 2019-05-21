Traffic

Black cat triggers security camera moments before crash

AUDUBON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man's security camera was recording as a driver crashed right in front of his house.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Kings Highway in Audubon, Camden County.

John Kemp's camera captured the moment the driver hit a parked car and overturned.

He said his camera happened to capture the video because a black cat walked by moments before and triggered the motion sensors.

Kemp said the man inside the overturned car seemed OK.

Rescuers pulled him to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficauduboncatstrafficaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family: Officer shoots man with special needs asking for money
Philly officer helps save man's life after stabbing in Boston Market lot
'Wawa Jokester' serves up laughs every morning
Primary Day in Pennsylvania, find your polling place
Detective saved by fellow officer after suffering catastrophic heart failure
Stray bullet grazes boy sitting on porch in Philly
Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores
Show More
Police searching for 2 young siblings in North Philly
2 men, 3 women sought in Philly apartment killing
Tornado touched down in Lancaster County, officials confirm
Man accused of urinating on statue of child: "A huge mistake"
Exploring the real science behind tackle football's risks
More TOP STORIES News