AUDUBON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man's security camera was recording as a driver crashed right in front of his house.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Kings Highway in Audubon, Camden County.
John Kemp's camera captured the moment the driver hit a parked car and overturned.
He said his camera happened to capture the video because a black cat walked by moments before and triggered the motion sensors.
Kemp said the man inside the overturned car seemed OK.
Rescuers pulled him to safety.
Black cat triggers security camera moments before crash
