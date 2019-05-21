Black cat triggers security camera moments before crash

AUDUBON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man's security camera was recording as a driver crashed right in front of his house.It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Kings Highway in Audubon, Camden County.John Kemp's camera captured the moment the driver hit a parked car and overturned.He said his camera happened to capture the video because a black cat walked by moments before and triggered the motion sensors.Kemp said the man inside the overturned car seemed OK.Rescuers pulled him to safety.