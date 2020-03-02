Remains found in Philadelphia connected to deadly hit-and-run in Bucks County: Source

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5978576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crash shuts down portion of Route 1 in Bucks County

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Human remains found in Philadelphia is connected with a deadly hit-and-run accident that claimed a woman's life in Bucks County on Monday, Action News has learned.Police said a 29-year-old woman was struck by multiple cars and ultimately killed while either walking on or attempting to cross Route 1 in Bucks County early Monday morning.The incident had closed all lanes of US 1 near Neshaminy High School in Middletown Township."We had traffic from 5:30 on, we heard a lot of backing up, beeping trucks, things like that," said homeowner Stacy Allen. "I thought it was an accident because it's usually very good, the (traffic) flow is good, I love living here so I knew it had to be something crazy."Middletown Township police released a statement saying the woman was struck by multiple cars on the southbound side of the highway; none of the striking vehicles remained at the scene."I don't know what she was doing at 3:30 in the morning unfortunately, and I can't believe anybody didn't stop," said homeowner Tanya Berndt of Middletown Township. "That's ridiculous."The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. and it had closed all lanes of US 1 near Neshaminy High School in Middletown Township.Separately, Philadelphia police investigated the discovery of a human left arm and hand on the roadway along the 8800 block of Pine Road in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia shortly after 8:30 Monday morning.A source tells Action News that police believe the remains came from the Bucks County location and were transported miles into Philadelphia by one of the hit-and-run vehicles.Middletown Township Police said they are investigating why the woman was on the highway and are not yet releasing her identity.