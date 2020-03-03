Bucks County fatal hit and run victim identified as Alexandra Ridgeway, 29

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Middletown Township Police are still looking for tips as they investigate Monday's fatal hit and run on Route 1.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Alexandra Ridgway.
Police said Ridgway was struck by multiple cars and ultimately killed while either walking on or attempting to cross Route 1 near the Neshaminy High School exit.
The roadway was shut down in both directions for several hours Monday morning as police investigated.
"We had traffic from 5:30 on, we heard a lot of backing up, beeping trucks, things like that," said homeowner Stacy Allen. "I thought it was an accident because it's usually very good, the (traffic) flow is good, I love living here so I knew it had to be something crazy."
Later Monday afternoon, Philadelphia police said human remains were discovered around 8:30 a.m. that morning along the 8800 block of Pine Road in Fox Chase.
A source tells Action News that police believe the remains are connected to the hit-and-run crash.
Investigators said they have also followed up on leads in Montgomery County but did not elaborate.
Middletown Township police released a statement saying the woman was struck by multiple cars on the southbound side of the highway; none of the striking vehicles remained at the scene.
"I don't know what she was doing at 3:30 in the morning unfortunately, and I can't believe anybody didn't stop," said homeowner Tanya Berndt of Middletown Township. "That's ridiculous."
Middletown Township Police said they are investigating why Ridgway was on the highway.
Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.
