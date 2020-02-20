Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in Union, New Jersey

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes of I-78 in Union Township, Union County.
Our sister station WABC's chopper was over the fiery scene.
The bus fire closed the eastbound express lanes.
No injuries have been reported. Approximately 13 passengers were seen waiting in the median for another bus to pick them up.
The bus is operated by Trans Bridge Lines.
The bus company runs daily service from western New Jersey and Pennsylvania to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York.