Traffic

Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in Union, New Jersey

UNION, New Jersey -- A bus caught fire on a highway in North Jersey on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes of I-78 in Union Township, Union County.

Our sister station WABC's chopper was over the fiery scene.


The bus fire closed the eastbound express lanes.

No injuries have been reported. Approximately 13 passengers were seen waiting in the median for another bus to pick them up.

The bus is operated by Trans Bridge Lines.

The bus company runs daily service from western New Jersey and Pennsylvania to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficunion townshipbusfirecar firebus accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in burning car in Logan
Chester abduction leads to gunfire in Boothwyn: Police
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Pop Smoke in Philly: Rapper met with fans days before his death
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Show More
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Officials to reveal safety plan following shooting near school
AccuWeather: Colder Today and Friday, Milder Weekend
Another school dealing with asbestos as other students relocate
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
More TOP STORIES News