Car crashes into Camden home, leaves gaping hole

Car crashes into Camden home. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 7, 2018.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A car crashed into a Camden, New Jersey home late Thursday night leaving a gaping hole.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Haddon Avenue near Spruce Street.

Police say the driver lost control and slammed the car into the front porch area.

Pictures from the Action Cam on the scene showed the extensive damage.

From the street, passersby can now see into the living room of the home.

Crews installed a steel brace to prevent further damage to the home.

Inspectors were called to the scene to examine the damage.

The driver suffered injuries; police say there were no other injuries.

