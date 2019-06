EMBED >More News Videos Accident causes delays on I-76: Karen Rogers reports on Action News Mornings, June 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash has left a car pinned against the median by a tractor trailer on the Schuylkill Expressway Wednesday morning.It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the I-76 near Spring Garden Street.Chopper 6 was overhead as a black sedan could be seen pinned onto the concrete median by the truck.Pennsylvania State Police responded to the accident.There have been no injuries reported.