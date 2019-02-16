TRAFFIC

Car slams into auto repair shop in Mayfair

EMBED </>More Videos

Car slams into auto repair shop in Northeast Philadelphia. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
An out of control car crashed into an auto repair shop in Mayfair, leaving a lot of damage behind.

It happened near Levick Street and Harbison Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver went through a garage door at Mike and Irv's Auto, and slammed into a pickup truck that was left on a lift.

The pickup truck then crashed through a wall, throwing bricks into the parking lot of the 15th district police district.

No injuries were reported.

The driver has not yet been charged.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscrash
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
5 injured after heavy industrial wheel crashes into SUV windshield on PA Turnpike
1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Car flips over in Ridley Township collision
More Traffic
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Suspect sought for attempted robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Fire erupts inside industrial building in Hunting Park
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
Show More
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
2019 THON continues at Penn State
More News