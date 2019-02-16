Car slams into auto repair shop in Mayfair

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --An out of control car crashed into an auto repair shop in Mayfair, leaving a lot of damage behind.
It happened near Levick Street and Harbison Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the driver went through a garage door at Mike and Irv's Auto, and slammed into a pickup truck that was left on a lift.
The pickup truck then crashed through a wall, throwing bricks into the parking lot of the 15th district police district.
No injuries were reported.
The driver has not yet been charged.
