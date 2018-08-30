TRAFFIC

Child dead, mother injured after both hit by truck in Center City Philadelphia

Witness describes accident that left child dead in Center City on August 30, 2018.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A 1-year-old boy is dead after he and his mother were hit by a pickup truck in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday.

It happened around 10:27 a.m. in the 1500 block of Vine Street.

According to police, the child and his 36-year-old mother were crossing Vine Street when they were hit.

Both were taken to the hospital. The boy was pronounced dead around 11:45 a.m.

The striking vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Witness Brad Konell told Action News he heard a noise and turned around to see the stroller on its side with the child still strapped in.

He said he heard the child crying, which he thought was a good sign. He got the bad news a short time later.

"A bike cop told me the baby passed away," Konell said.

There was no immediate word on if the pickup truck driver would be charged.

