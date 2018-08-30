A 1-year-old boy is dead after he and his mother were hit by a pickup truck in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday.It happened around 10:27 a.m. in the 1500 block of Vine Street.According to police, the child and his 36-year-old mother were crossing Vine Street when they were hit.Both were taken to the hospital. The boy was pronounced dead around 11:45 a.m.The striking vehicle remained at the scene, police said.Witness Brad Konell told Action News he heard a noise and turned around to see the stroller on its side with the child still strapped in.He said he heard the child crying, which he thought was a good sign. He got the bad news a short time later."A bike cop told me the baby passed away," Konell said.There was no immediate word on if the pickup truck driver would be charged.------