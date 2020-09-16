No tailgating: Philadelphia closes streets around Lincoln Financial Field ahead of Eagles home opener

No fans are allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field due to the coronavirus, and officials say fans cannot watch the game outside of the stadium, either.
To enforce the city's prohibition on tailgating, the area of 7th to Broad streets and Packer Avenue to I-95 will be blocked. The closures below will run through 5 p.m.
- S. 11th Street closed to traffic both ways (Pattison Ave. to Terminal Ave.)
- Pattison Ave. closed to traffic both ways (S. Broad Street to S. 7th Street)
- S. 10th Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue and Hartranft Street a.k.a. "Phillies Way")
- S. Darien Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Ave. to Pattison Ave.)
The street closures will be in effect for each Eagles home game until further notice.
"For the safety of our residents and due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted until further notice," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "There are still many ways to enjoy the game safely, and we encourage fans to watch at home with family."
Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes.
Officials said employees and staff who need to access the sports complex or people patronizing Xfinity Live! should be prepared to present their tickets/ID to police to gain access during the street closures.
Tailgating is also not permitted at FDR Park.
SEPTA will be running a normal Sunday schedule, officials said.