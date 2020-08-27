Eagles to open 2020 season with no fans at Lincoln Financial Field

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia confirmed on Thursday that hosting fans at Lincoln Financial Field will not be permitted until further notice. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 27, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles say the 2020 season will start with no fans inside Lincoln Financial Field due to the coronavirus.The Eagles made the announcement Thursday after discussing with state and local officials."Due to the ongoing health crisis, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and City of Philadelphia have communicated to us that hosting fans at the stadium will not be permitted until further notice," the team said in a statement.The Eagles say if and when the decision to allow fans inside the Linc changes, they will release additional information.The Eagles first home game is set for Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Rams.This story will continue to be updated as more information is released.