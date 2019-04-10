Traffic

Closed portion of US-1 reopens after violent 2-car collision

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A two-car collision halted traffic on US-1 Northbound for a brief time Wednesday morning.

It happened right before 10:30 a.m. on the Media Bypass between Ridley Creek Road and Orange Street.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where a gold SUV was turned on its roof and a Toyota car was heavily damaged in the roadway.

Police say the SUV was traveling in the SB lanes when the vehicle hit the guardrail and flipped into the NB lanes hitting the Toyota.

The person in the Toyota had to be rescued from the vehicle. The person in the SUV managed to escape their vehicle.

The roadway reopened around noon.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.
