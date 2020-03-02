Traffic

Crash shuts down portion of Route 1 in Middletown Township, Bucks County

MIDDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Accident investigators are on the scene of a crash that has shut down a portion of Route 1 in all directions in Bucks County early Monday.

The crash reported just before 4 a.m. has closed all lanes of US 1 near Neshaminy High School in Middletown Township.

Officials have not released many details at this time.

Fire police are redirection traffic off of the highway at the Penndel exit.

Expect delays in the area.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
