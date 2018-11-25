DELAWARE MEMORIAL BRIDGE

Delaware Memorial Bridge reopens following gas leak

Fire officials shut down all lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge following a gas leak at a nearby chemical company Sunday night.

The gas leak prompted Holloway Terrace Fire Department to shut down the bridge around 5 p.m., turning roads in the immediate area into parking lots.

The bridge remained closed in both directions until 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Fire officials said they would keep the bridge closed until air monitor readings on the bridge reach safe levels.

"For us to shut down traffic in both directions it is very serious," said Holloway Terrace Fire Department Dep. Chief George Greenley.

The chemical processing plant is owned by Croda, a company that makes adhesives, lubricants and other products.

Fire officials said the gas that leaked was Ethylene Oxide. They said Ethylene Oxide is highly flammable and exposure can lead to respiratory irritation and lung injury

Residents in the immediate area received a reverse 911 call telling them to shelter in place.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newsdelaware memorial bridge
