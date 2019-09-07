Driver crashes down embankment in Northeast Philadelphia

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver lost control and crash down an embankment in Northeast Philadelphia.Authorities said it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday. The driver went off the road near the intersection of Welsh Road and Alburger Avenue.The vehicle crashed into the woods which leads down an embankment to a creek.Action News is told crews rescued the driver from the vehicle.Pieces of guardrail could be seen scattered across the ground. Police were redirecting traffic around the area.There is no word on the driver's condition.