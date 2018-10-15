Driver crashes in Lower Merion, brings down live wires

A driver lost control and struck a utility pole, bringing down live wires in Lower Merion, Montgomery County early Monday morning.It happened around 4 a.m. on Rock Hill Road near Belmont Avenue.Police say the wires fell on top of the vehicle.Crews waited for the power to be turned off before they attempted to rescue the driver who was trapped inside the car.PECO arrived to the scene and shut power off to the block. The driver safely escaped the vehicle and was being examined by emergency crews at the scene.The crash closed Rock Hill Road between Conshohocken State Road and Belmont.It is not yet known what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.------