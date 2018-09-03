TRAFFIC

Driver crashes into cars in South Philadelphia

1 injured in South Philadelphia crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on September 3, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into several parked cars in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday on South 17th Street at Fitzwater.

Police say the driver lost control and smashed into four parked cars.

The driver became trapped inside after the vehicle landed on its side.

Crews broke the windshield to reach the driver. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say speeding may have played a factor.

