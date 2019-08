CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Modell's in Burlington County, New Jersey is in need of repair after a driver slammed into the front of the store.Chopper 6 was above the scene on the 2500 block of Route 130 in Cinnaminson around 10 p.m. Friday.Workers were cleaning up the glass and debris left behind by the accident.There is no word if there were any injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.