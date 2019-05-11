Driver crashes into Ogontz home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to figure out what caused a driver to slam into the first floor of a home in Ogontz.It happened on the 5500 block of Godfrey Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday.Police said the driver of a Camaro convertible plowed into the house.No one in the car or in the house was hurt.Officials with Licenses and Inspections will survey the damage to determine if the home is safe enough to live in.