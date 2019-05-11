Traffic

Driver crashes into Ogontz home

Driver crashes into Ogontz home. Maggie Kent reports during Action News Mornings on May 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to figure out what caused a driver to slam into the first floor of a home in Ogontz.

It happened on the 5500 block of Godfrey Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver of a Camaro convertible plowed into the house.

No one in the car or in the house was hurt.

Officials with Licenses and Inspections will survey the damage to determine if the home is safe enough to live in.
