crash

Driver rescued from wreckage after crashing into SEPTA bus in Lower Merion Township

By
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescuers had to cut a driver out of the wreckage of a crash in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday on City Avenue and Monument Road.

Police said the driver rear-ended a stopped SEPTA bus.

Arriving officers found the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was freed and taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. No condition has been released.

Police said nobody on the SEPTA bus was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlower merion townshipseptabusbus crashcollisioncrashbus accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver smashes into apartment building, leaves giant hole in brick wall
'He shouldn't have been driving': Philly man charged in crash that injured 4 teens
Man, 20, suffers 3rd degree burns in North Philly crash
College basketball player dies days after playing in NCAA tournament
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect sought after fatal shooting at Philadelphia Mills mall food court
Man killed while working on video about Philly gun violence
Will Pennsylvania be able to meet Biden's new vaccination goal?
Family, friends remember Bucks County woman killed in Miami
Authorities release photo of car wanted in Pa. mother's killing
Driver smashes into apartment building, leaves giant hole in brick wall
41 frontline heroes to be celebrated at Phillies Opening Day
Show More
New app helps to eliminate food waste in unique way
Flyers rally to 4-3 OT win, as Sabres winless skid hits 18
Paper tickets can only be used for next few days on SEPTA Regional Rail
You may soon need proof of vaccine, county official says
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild today, rain Wednesday into Thursday
More TOP STORIES News