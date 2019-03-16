Traffic

Fire chief hurt after pickup truck crashes into Berks County building

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire chief hurt after pickup truck crashes into Berks Co. building. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 16, 2019.

BIRDSBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire chief was taken to the hospital in Berks County after a pickup truck crashed into a building Saturday.

Authorities say the chief was driving the Early Township Fire Department's truck when it hit a pole and crashed into the Birdsboro Sportsmen Club.

The chief was collecting supplies and was not on a call at the time of the crash.

There is no word on his condition.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
traffictruck crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting in Camden
5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Wynnefield home
The Delaware Valley celebrates St. Patrick's Day with several parades
Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden
Rally held to celebrate young girls in Philadelphia
Charges dropped against former Phillie Lenny Dykstra
Show More
After NZ attack, expert warns of "24/7 Klan rallies" on fringe websites
First woman installed as Presiding Prelate in Philly Council of Clergy
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
1 dead, 3 firefighters injured in Northeast Philadelphia house blaze
More TOP STORIES News