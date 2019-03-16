Fire chief hurt after pickup truck crashes into Berks County building

BIRDSBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire chief was taken to the hospital in Berks County after a pickup truck crashed into a building Saturday.
Authorities say the chief was driving the Early Township Fire Department's truck when it hit a pole and crashed into the Birdsboro Sportsmen Club.
The chief was collecting supplies and was not on a call at the time of the crash.
There is no word on his condition.
