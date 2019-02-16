Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured

A family of five from New York was injured Friday after flying debris struck their SUV as they drove in the Carbon County.It happened on the northeast extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Penn Forest Township.Police say a heavy industrial wheel, with part of an axel still attached came flying off some kind of vehicle and into the front windshield of the family car.The female in the SUV suffered severe head trauma, and one of the three infant children were flown by helicopter to the Lehigh Valley Trauma Center.------