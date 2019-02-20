TRAFFIC

I-476 NB ramp reopens after truck carrying ash overturns

Overturned truck closes ramp from I-476NB to I-76WB.

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The ramp from I-476 northbound to I-76 westbound has reopened in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County after a truck carrying ash overturned.

The truck overturned around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Blue Route NB and spilled a load of ash onto the roadway.

The crash also closed the ramp from Matsonford Road to the Schuylkill Expressway WB.

Crews worked with shovels to clean up the ashy mess.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.

The ramp reopened around 6:40 a.m.

