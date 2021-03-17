Interstate 95 northbound in Bensalem reopens after truck crash shuts lanes for hours

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Bensalem, Pa. have reopened after a truck crash closed the highway for hours.The crash happened late Wednesday morning between the exits for Route 132/Street Road and Route 413.That's where a tractor-trailer flipped over and went off the road.The lanes were shut down well into rush hour, causing major traffic problems in the area.The highway was fully reopened around 5:30 p.m.There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash or if anyone was injured.