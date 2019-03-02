Ice-covered roads cause 11 vehicle crash in Chester County

Ice-covered roads are to blame for an 11 vehicle crash in Chester County.Initially, nine vehicles crashed just before midnight as a domino effect played out on Route 202 in East Whiteland Township.A firetruck responded to that scene, which was parked on an angle.Authorities say another vehicle crashed into the firetruck.Crews transported two people to the hospital. Action News has learned they will be okay.All southbound lanes have since reopened.------