Man dies trying to stop carjacker n North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 29-year-old man died from his injuries after being dragged down the street while attempting to stop a carjacker in North Philadelphia.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Girard Avenue near Broad Street.The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital and pronounced dead.Police say the suspect is a black male in his 20s, about 5'7" tall. He was wearing a black shirt and blue Dickie pants.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.