PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 29-year-old man died from his injuries after being dragged down the street while attempting to stop a carjacker in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Girard Avenue near Broad Street.
The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital and pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect is a black male in his 20s, about 5'7" tall. He was wearing a black shirt and blue Dickie pants.
Man dies trying to stop carjacker n North Philadelphia
