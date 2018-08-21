TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist injured, driver overturns in 2 Gloucester Township, N.J. crashes

EMBED </>More Videos

2 crashes blocks apart in Sicklerville, N.J. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 21, 2018.

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey are investigating two crashes that occurred within blocks of one another.

Police were called around 11:16 p.m. Monday to a report of a motorcycle crash on Lexington Park.

Arriving officers found the male motorcyclist lying on the ground. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., the Gloucester Township Police responded to another crash. Police say a driver struck a parked car on Glen Burnie Drive then overturned. The driver's injuries are not known at this time.

The crashes do not appear to be related, police say.

Both roadways were closed for approximately four hours.

Anyone with information on these crashes should contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstrafficaccidentcrashmotorcyclesGloucester Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
FedEx truck rolls over after crash in Chester Co.
Commuters worry about fate of Atlantic City Rail Line
Victim killed in Newark, Delaware crash identified
1 dead, 3 injured following crash in Newark, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
Colorado man admits wife's murder, blames her for daughters' deaths
Teenager hanging with friends shot in West Philadelphia
Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at Hilton Head resort
US deports former Nazi camp guard, 95, to Germany
Police: Man gropes 2 teens in Warrington Target
Water main break flooding road in Havertown, Pa.
Armed man threatens Philly officer, barricades inside home with family
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Police shoot, kill suspect while serving warrant in Tacony
Suspect arrested for gunpoint sex assault in East Mount Airy
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
Thieves steal $10,000 worth of equipment from youth football team
Suspect steals cruiser, leads police on high speed chase
More News