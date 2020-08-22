Collision kills motorcyclist in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday at Bridge Street and Harbison Avenue.Police said the motorcycle and a silver minivan collided at the intersection.The minivan suffered extensive front-end damage.Crews rushed the cyclist to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, but he later died.Police are working to figure out what caused the crash.