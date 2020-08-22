Traffic

Collision kills motorcyclist in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday at Bridge Street and Harbison Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle and a silver minivan collided at the intersection.

The minivan suffered extensive front-end damage.

Crews rushed the cyclist to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, but he later died.

Police are working to figure out what caused the crash.
