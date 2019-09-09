Traffic

Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in weekend crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities confirm an off-duty Philadelphia police officer was killed when his vehicle crashed into a tree this past weekend.

The officer has been identified as 38-year-old Alexis Montanez.

Montanez was a 17-year veteran of the force and assigned to the 9th Police District, officials said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said Montanez was driving westbound when he lost control of his 2007 Infiniti and crashed into a tree.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

There is no information at this time on why Montanez lost control of the vehicle.
