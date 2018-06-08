A Bucks County community is mourning the loss of a teenager, killed when her car crashed into a tree in Perkasie, Pa. on Thursday afternoon.The Palisades School District identified the victim as 16-year-old Abby Stauffer.Stauffer was trapped after her car hit a tree near South Park and Old Ridge roads.School officials say the junior was creative and generous with her time, volunteering for mission trips overseas.Police have not yet determined why Stauffer lost control.------