TRAFFIC

PATCO to close Locust Street stations due to power problem

PHILADELPHIA --
Power problems are forcing the closure of PATCO stations on Locust Street.

The regional rail carrier says a fault in a power line provided by SEPTA is requiring emergency repairs at the stations.

That means the Eighth and Market Street station will be the only option in Philadelphia for the Tuesday evening commute.

The Locust Street stations are scheduled to close at 2 p.m.

There was no immediate estimate of when they would reopen.

PATCO carried just under 11 million passengers in 2017, an average of about 39,000 per weekday.

