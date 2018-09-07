Pedestrian struck by SUV in front of Target in Malvern

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) --Police in Malvern, Chester County are investigating a crash that happened in front of Target Friday morning.
Chopper 6 was overhead as police used crime scene tape to surround an SUV outside the entrance to the store on Carnegie Boulevard.
Action News learned that a person was hit and taken to Paoli Hospital.
Police have not released the victim's condition or explained how the crash happened.
The vehicle was towed from the scene shortly after noon.
